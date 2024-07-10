Zelenskiy on Trump's Potential Return: Uncertainty Looms for Ukraine's Future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's potential actions if he regains the U.S. presidency. Speaking in Washington, Zelenskiy emphasized the global anticipation of America's November election. He urged prompt U.S. support for Ukraine's defense and highlighted differing perceptions between Trump and Biden regarding NATO and military aid.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty on Tuesday about how Donald Trump, if he were to reclaim the U.S. presidency, would handle the situation in Ukraine and its relations with NATO.
Speaking in Washington during a NATO summit, Zelenskiy urged global leaders not to wait for the U.S. election outcome before taking decisive actions, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russia.
Zelenskiy highlighted previous interactions with Trump and noted the ongoing criticisms from Trump regarding U.S. military aid to Ukraine, while also addressing Biden's current supportive stance despite internal political challenges.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Ukraine
- NATO
- election
- Russia
- Putin
- Biden
- military aid
- Washington
ALSO READ
Biden and Harris Target Trump Over Reproductive Rights As Election Nears
Russia and Iran Poised for Enhanced Cooperation Agreement
Macron warns of 'civil war' threat if far left or far right wins in snap election
Russia warns of retaliation against US over Sevastopol missile strike
Iran’s Leadership Crossroads: Election Amid Unrest