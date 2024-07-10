Zelenskiy on Trump's Potential Return: Uncertainty Looms for Ukraine's Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty on Tuesday about how Donald Trump, if he were to reclaim the U.S. presidency, would handle the situation in Ukraine and its relations with NATO.

Speaking in Washington during a NATO summit, Zelenskiy urged global leaders not to wait for the U.S. election outcome before taking decisive actions, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russia.

Zelenskiy highlighted previous interactions with Trump and noted the ongoing criticisms from Trump regarding U.S. military aid to Ukraine, while also addressing Biden's current supportive stance despite internal political challenges.

