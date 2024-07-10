Left Menu

Zelenskiy on Trump's Potential Return: Uncertainty Looms for Ukraine's Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty regarding Donald Trump's potential actions if he regains the U.S. presidency. Speaking in Washington, Zelenskiy emphasized the global anticipation of America's November election. He urged prompt U.S. support for Ukraine's defense and highlighted differing perceptions between Trump and Biden regarding NATO and military aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed uncertainty on Tuesday about how Donald Trump, if he were to reclaim the U.S. presidency, would handle the situation in Ukraine and its relations with NATO.

Speaking in Washington during a NATO summit, Zelenskiy urged global leaders not to wait for the U.S. election outcome before taking decisive actions, particularly in supporting Ukraine against Russia.

Zelenskiy highlighted previous interactions with Trump and noted the ongoing criticisms from Trump regarding U.S. military aid to Ukraine, while also addressing Biden's current supportive stance despite internal political challenges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

