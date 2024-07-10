BJP's Hoshiyar Singh Criticizes Himachal Government Amid Dehra By-Poll Tensions

Soon after casting his vote in the Dehra assembly constituency in Kangra district, BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh sharply criticized the state government, accusing it of attempting to dominate and scare people. Singh remarked that the government's actions had "eased half of our work." The by-poll for the Dehra segment started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

This election has been the most exciting and difficult in Himachal Pradesh's history, Singh told ANI on Wednesday. He highlighted the challenge of facing the entire government machinery and the Chief Minister while standing alone. Singh accused the Himachal Pradesh administration under CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misusing its power to influence voters.

"They used the administration to exert influence, whereas we influenced the people," Singh commented. "The government eased half of our work by trying to dominate and scare the people. The CM will not last long now," he added. The assembly by-polls are underway in 13 constituencies across seven states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra assembly segments became vacant after three independent MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. In Dehra, candidates include Kamlesh (INC), Hoshiyar Singh (BJP), and independents Sulekha Devi, Arun Ankesh Syal, and Advocate Sanjay Sharma. Ashish Sharma (BJP), Dr. Pushpinder Verma (INC), and independents Pradeep Kumar and Nand Lal Sharma are contesting in Hamirpur. For Nalagarh, Hardeep Singh Bawa (INC), KL Thakur (BJP), Kishori Lal Sharma (Swabhiman Party), and independents Gurnam Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Vijay Singh are competing.

Meanwhile, by-polls are also occurring in West Bengal's Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)