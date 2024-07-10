Left Menu

BJP's Hoshiyar Singh Criticizes Himachal Government Amid Dehra By-Poll Tensions

BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh criticized the Himachal Pradesh government after casting his vote in the Dehra by-poll, stating it tried to dominate and scare people. Singh claims the election is the toughest in the state's history due to opposition from the government machinery led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:29 IST
BJP's Hoshiyar Singh Criticizes Himachal Government Amid Dehra By-Poll Tensions
Hoshiyar Singh, BJP candidate from Dehra assembly constituency (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Soon after casting his vote in the Dehra assembly constituency in Kangra district, BJP candidate Hoshiyar Singh sharply criticized the state government, accusing it of attempting to dominate and scare people. Singh remarked that the government's actions had "eased half of our work." The by-poll for the Dehra segment started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

This election has been the most exciting and difficult in Himachal Pradesh's history, Singh told ANI on Wednesday. He highlighted the challenge of facing the entire government machinery and the Chief Minister while standing alone. Singh accused the Himachal Pradesh administration under CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of misusing its power to influence voters.

"They used the administration to exert influence, whereas we influenced the people," Singh commented. "The government eased half of our work by trying to dominate and scare the people. The CM will not last long now," he added. The assembly by-polls are underway in 13 constituencies across seven states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra assembly segments became vacant after three independent MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. In Dehra, candidates include Kamlesh (INC), Hoshiyar Singh (BJP), and independents Sulekha Devi, Arun Ankesh Syal, and Advocate Sanjay Sharma. Ashish Sharma (BJP), Dr. Pushpinder Verma (INC), and independents Pradeep Kumar and Nand Lal Sharma are contesting in Hamirpur. For Nalagarh, Hardeep Singh Bawa (INC), KL Thakur (BJP), Kishori Lal Sharma (Swabhiman Party), and independents Gurnam Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Vijay Singh are competing.

Meanwhile, by-polls are also occurring in West Bengal's Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024