High Turnout Marks Vikravandi Bypoll Amid Tight Security

The Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu witnessed brisk polling on Wednesday, with an early voter turnout of 12.94% by 9 am. A total of 29 candidates are competing, and vote counting will occur on July 13. The seat became vacant following the death of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:55 IST
  • India

The Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu saw brisk polling on Wednesday, with voters arriving at polling stations as early as 7 am. The enthusiasm translated into a poll percentage of 12.94% by 9 am, according to official data.

With 2.34 lakh voters including 1.15 lakh men and 1.18 lakh women, a total of 29 candidates are competing in the bypoll. Tight security arrangements have been made at the polling booths to manage the triangular contest. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's candidate Anniyur Siva faces competition from Pattali Makkal Katchi's C Anbumani and Naam Tamilar Katchi's K Abinaya.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam have chosen to boycott the bypoll. Meanwhile, PMK, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and NTK aim to challenge the ruling DMK's prospects. The seat fell vacant due to the death of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi on April 6.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

