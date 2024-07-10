West Bengal Bypolls Witness 10.85% Turnout Till 9 AM

West Bengal's bypolls for four Assembly constituencies registered a voter turnout of 10.85% by 9 am on Wednesday, according to an Election Commission official.

Raiganj emerged with the highest voter participation at 12.01%, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 11.58%, Bagdah at 10.61%, and Maniktala at 9.01%. Voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

Three constituencies—Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas—are situated in southern West Bengal, while Raiganj is in north Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district. Roughly 10 lakh voters are registered across these districts. The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security forces to secure 1,097 polling booths for the bypolls. Counting is scheduled for July 13.

