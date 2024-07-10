Strategic Partners Amidst Conflict: US-India Relations Under Scrutiny

The Biden Administration has affirmed that India continues to be a strategic partner for the United States, despite growing concerns regarding its ongoing relationship with Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit has been closely watched by Western nations amidst the Ukraine conflict.

Modi emphasized the necessity for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. US officials, including Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder and State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, reiterated the importance of India's role in promoting peace while expressing the US's concerns about India's ties with Russia.

