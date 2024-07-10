Poland's Border Crisis: Addressing Migrant Tensions with Belarus
Poland is determined to resolve a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus, considering measures including closing the frontier. Western officials accuse Belarus of using migrants for 'hybrid warfare'. Poland has closed several border crossings and is seeking support from China and NATO to address the situation.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and President Andrzej Duda have been vocal about the crisis, discussing border closure possibilities and raising the issue in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Poland has already shut four of its six border crossings with Belarus amid mounting tensions.
'We are prepared for any resolution in this matter. We will not let this migrant crisis instigated by Belarus continue indefinitely,' stated Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk. Poland's approach includes bolstering border fortifications and law enforcement, while also sending a strong political message about the unsustainable nature of the current situation.
Tomczyk expressed the hope that China could assist in resolving the crisis, citing China's global interests in Europe. With Western leaders convening for the NATO summit in Washington, he added that discussions about preemptive defense measures against Russian missiles should be a priority despite the legal and political complexities.
