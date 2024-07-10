Poland's Border Crisis: Addressing Migrant Tensions with Belarus

Poland is committed to resolving the migrant crisis at its border with Belarus, emphasizing that any means may be employed, including a potential frontier shutdown. This border has become a hotspot, with Western officials accusing Belarus of orchestrating the influx of migrants from outside Europe as a form of 'hybrid warfare.'

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and President Andrzej Duda have been vocal about the crisis, discussing border closure possibilities and raising the issue in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Poland has already shut four of its six border crossings with Belarus amid mounting tensions.

'We are prepared for any resolution in this matter. We will not let this migrant crisis instigated by Belarus continue indefinitely,' stated Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk. Poland's approach includes bolstering border fortifications and law enforcement, while also sending a strong political message about the unsustainable nature of the current situation.

Tomczyk expressed the hope that China could assist in resolving the crisis, citing China's global interests in Europe. With Western leaders convening for the NATO summit in Washington, he added that discussions about preemptive defense measures against Russian missiles should be a priority despite the legal and political complexities.

