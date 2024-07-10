Left Menu

Poland's Border Crisis: Addressing Migrant Tensions with Belarus

Poland is determined to resolve a migrant crisis at its border with Belarus, considering measures including closing the frontier. Western officials accuse Belarus of using migrants for 'hybrid warfare'. Poland has closed several border crossings and is seeking support from China and NATO to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:25 IST
Poland's Border Crisis: Addressing Migrant Tensions with Belarus
AI Generated Representative Image

Poland is committed to resolving the migrant crisis at its border with Belarus, emphasizing that any means may be employed, including a potential frontier shutdown. This border has become a hotspot, with Western officials accusing Belarus of orchestrating the influx of migrants from outside Europe as a form of 'hybrid warfare.'

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and President Andrzej Duda have been vocal about the crisis, discussing border closure possibilities and raising the issue in trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Poland has already shut four of its six border crossings with Belarus amid mounting tensions.

'We are prepared for any resolution in this matter. We will not let this migrant crisis instigated by Belarus continue indefinitely,' stated Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk. Poland's approach includes bolstering border fortifications and law enforcement, while also sending a strong political message about the unsustainable nature of the current situation.

Tomczyk expressed the hope that China could assist in resolving the crisis, citing China's global interests in Europe. With Western leaders convening for the NATO summit in Washington, he added that discussions about preemptive defense measures against Russian missiles should be a priority despite the legal and political complexities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024