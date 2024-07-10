High Stakes in Bihar: Rupauli Bypoll Witnesses Moderate Turnout
The bypoll to the Rupauli Assembly seat in Bihar recorded a 39.36% voter turnout by 1 PM on Wednesday. The election, featuring 11 candidates, was prompted by the resignation of former JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti. Voting started at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with over three lakh voters eligible.
Bihar's Rupauli Assembly seat bypoll saw a voter turnout of 39.36% by 1 PM, according to an official statement.
The voting process, which commenced at 7 AM, is set to conclude at 6 PM today.
This byelectoral event was triggered by the resignation of Bima Bharti, a former JD(U) MLA who is now contesting as an RJD candidate.
Today's polling will decide the fate of 11 candidates. Among the contenders is Kaladhar Prasad Mandal from JD(U) and Shankar Singh, an independent candidate who previously represented LJP (Ram Vilas).
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
