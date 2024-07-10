Congress vs BJP: War of Words Over Rahul Gandhi Comment
Congress party leaders in Karnataka have expressed strong disapproval of BJP MLA Bharath Shetty's recent comments about Rahul Gandhi. Shetty had suggested Gandhi be arrested and slapped in Parliament, a statement that went viral. KPCC president Manjunath Bhandary criticized Shetty, questioning his intentions and criticizing the BJP's behavior.
- Country:
- India
Congress party leaders in Karnataka continue to express strong disapproval of BJP MLA Bharath Shetty's recent comments regarding Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking at a gathering in Surathkal, Shetty suggested that the Leader of the Opposition should be 'arrested inside Parliament and slapped,' a statement that quickly went viral. In response, Congress leaders voiced their displeasure through various media channels.
KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary addressed a press conference, blasting Shetty and questioning how he intended to enter Parliament with violent intentions. Referring to Shetty as potentially akin to a terrorist, Bhandary criticized the BJP's recent behavior and attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's derogatory comments about Rahul Gandhi. Bhandary also alleged that the BJP was encouraging riots due to their inability to accept the Congress government's presence in the state.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- MLA
- Bharath Shetty
- Rahul Gandhi
- KPCC
- Manjunath Bhandary
- Parliament
- Modi
- politics
ALSO READ
Will support govt on LS Speaker choice if they give deputy speaker post to opposition: Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Post
"Opposition ready to extend support to speaker candidate, but Dy speaker should be ours," says Rahul Gandhi
Rajnath Singh yet to get back on opposition demand for Dy speaker post: Rahul Gandhi.
Opposition's Conditional Support: Rahul Gandhi's Offer on Lok Sabha Speaker