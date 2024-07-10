Left Menu

Congress vs BJP: War of Words Over Rahul Gandhi Comment

Congress party leaders in Karnataka have expressed strong disapproval of BJP MLA Bharath Shetty's recent comments about Rahul Gandhi. Shetty had suggested Gandhi be arrested and slapped in Parliament, a statement that went viral. KPCC president Manjunath Bhandary criticized Shetty, questioning his intentions and criticizing the BJP's behavior.

Updated: 10-07-2024 16:03 IST
Congress party leaders in Karnataka continue to express strong disapproval of BJP MLA Bharath Shetty's recent comments regarding Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a gathering in Surathkal, Shetty suggested that the Leader of the Opposition should be 'arrested inside Parliament and slapped,' a statement that quickly went viral. In response, Congress leaders voiced their displeasure through various media channels.

KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary addressed a press conference, blasting Shetty and questioning how he intended to enter Parliament with violent intentions. Referring to Shetty as potentially akin to a terrorist, Bhandary criticized the BJP's recent behavior and attributed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's derogatory comments about Rahul Gandhi. Bhandary also alleged that the BJP was encouraging riots due to their inability to accept the Congress government's presence in the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

