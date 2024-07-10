High-Stakes Battle in Jalandhar West Bypoll

A voter turnout of 42.60 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday.

The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with major political parties such as the ruling AAP, the Congress and the BJP vying to outdo each other.

Amid tight security arrangements, polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said. Votes will be counted on July 13.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray in the by-election.

Congress candidate Surinder Kaur criticized the AAP government in Punjab, claiming that people were fed up with it and would teach it a lesson in the bypoll.

AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat expressed confidence that people would ensure his party's victory in the Jalandhar West seat.

There are 1,71,963 eligible voters in Jalandhar West, comprising 89,629 males, 82,326 females, and eight third gender voters.

874 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category voters were provided wheelchairs and a pick-and-drop facility.

The Jalandhar West assembly seat fell vacant after AAP legislator Sheetal Angural resigned and joined the BJP in March.

Bhagat of AAP and Surinder Kaur of Congress were fielded against BJP's Angural.

The bypoll is a litmus test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after AAP's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The stakes are high for the main opposition party Congress and the BJP, who are both eager to claim victory.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)