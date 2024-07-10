Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle in Jalandhar West Bypoll

The Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 42.60% by 3 pm. The seat saw a multi-cornered contest among AAP, Congress, BJP, and others. Fifteen candidates competed, amid tight security. Key candidates included AAP's Mohinder Bhagat and Congress's Surinder Kaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:26 IST
High-Stakes Battle in Jalandhar West Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 42.60 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday.

The seat is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with major political parties such as the ruling AAP, the Congress and the BJP vying to outdo each other.

Amid tight security arrangements, polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, officials said. Votes will be counted on July 13.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray in the by-election.

Congress candidate Surinder Kaur criticized the AAP government in Punjab, claiming that people were fed up with it and would teach it a lesson in the bypoll.

AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat expressed confidence that people would ensure his party's victory in the Jalandhar West seat.

There are 1,71,963 eligible voters in Jalandhar West, comprising 89,629 males, 82,326 females, and eight third gender voters.

874 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category voters were provided wheelchairs and a pick-and-drop facility.

The Jalandhar West assembly seat fell vacant after AAP legislator Sheetal Angural resigned and joined the BJP in March.

Bhagat of AAP and Surinder Kaur of Congress were fielded against BJP's Angural.

The bypoll is a litmus test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after AAP's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The stakes are high for the main opposition party Congress and the BJP, who are both eager to claim victory.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Language Translation: The New English-Azerbaijani Parallel Corpus Initiative

SLICE-100K: A Comprehensive Resource for the Future of 3D Printing and AI Integration

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024