UP Minister Pledges Support for Unnao Victims amid SIT Findings on Hathras Tragedy

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati expressed his condolences for the victims of the Unnao incident and assured that better arrangements would be made for the treatment of the injured. "Better arrangements will be made for the treatment of the injured. Our government's sympathies are with the victims," said Dharmveer Prajapati.

Lashing out at BSP chief Mayawati for targeting the UP government regarding the SIT report on the Hathras incident, Minister Prajapati said, "This is not the time to do politics on the incident but to express our condolences to the victims. The Hathras incident was very significant." Earlier, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on the Hathras stampede to the government, Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar assured that no one would be spared.

After five days of intensive investigation into the case of the death of 121 devotees due to a stampede in the Satsang of Suraj Pal Singh alias Bhole Baba in Sikandrarao of Hathras, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report to the government on Tuesday. The SIT probing the stampede in Hathras recommended action against six officials for negligence in performing their duties, following which they have been suspended from their services.

The local SDM, CO, Tehsildar, Inspector, and Chowki in charge have been held responsible for negligence in performing their duties. The suspended officials include the Sub-District Magistrate of Sikandrarao, the Police Circle Officer of Sikandrarao, the Station Officer of Sikandrarao, the Tehsildar of Sikandrarao, Chowki Incharge of Kachora, and Chowki Incharge of Pora.

The investigation committee also found the program organizer and tehsil-level police and administration guilty. The SIT probing the stampede mishap recorded 119 statements and submitted a report on Tuesday stating that the committee that organized the 'Satsang' was responsible for inviting more people than permitted.

