Norway Pledges Six F-16 Jets to Ukraine Amid NATO Summit

Norway has announced the donation of six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The announcement comes as NATO leaders gather for a summit in Washington. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is urging NATO for more weaponry and financial support to counter Russia's invasion, with deliveries beginning in 2024.

Updated: 10-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:09 IST
Norway announced on Wednesday that it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The declaration was made as NATO leaders convened for a summit in Washington, amid ongoing discussions on how to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing the 32-member NATO alliance to provide more weapons, financial aid, and security guarantees to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression, which began with the invasion in February 2022. His aim is to shift the course of the conflict in Ukraine's favor.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere confirmed that deliveries of the F-16 jets are slated to commence in 2024. Despite these efforts, a senior NATO official indicated that Ukraine lacks the necessary munitions and personnel to launch substantial offensive operations of its own.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

