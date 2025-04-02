Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Thailand Ties at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a landmark visit to Thailand for the BIMSTEC Summit, marking the first official bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 12 years. The visit aims to enhance diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between India and Thailand, while fostering regional cooperation through the BIMSTEC framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:49 IST
Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Thailand Ties at BIMSTEC Summit
Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand is poised to be a significant diplomatic milestone, as it marks the first official bilateral visit by an Indian leader to the nation in over a decade. His participation in the BIMSTEC Summit underscores the importance of regional cooperation in South and Southeast Asia.

The Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, highlighted the visit's dual nature, noting its significance for both bilateral and multilateral engagements. India and Thailand's deep-rooted civilizational links, reinforced by centuries-old cultural, linguistic, and economic connections, provide a strong foundation for mutual collaboration.

With the BIMSTEC Summit as the centerpiece, discussions will cover key areas like trade, defense, security, technology, and sustainable development. The unveiling of a 2030 Vision Document, alongside expected agreements on maritime cooperation, highlights both nations' commitment to fostering a prosperous and resilient region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025