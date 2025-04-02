Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Thailand Ties at BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thailand is poised to be a significant diplomatic milestone, as it marks the first official bilateral visit by an Indian leader to the nation in over a decade. His participation in the BIMSTEC Summit underscores the importance of regional cooperation in South and Southeast Asia.

The Indian Ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, highlighted the visit's dual nature, noting its significance for both bilateral and multilateral engagements. India and Thailand's deep-rooted civilizational links, reinforced by centuries-old cultural, linguistic, and economic connections, provide a strong foundation for mutual collaboration.

With the BIMSTEC Summit as the centerpiece, discussions will cover key areas like trade, defense, security, technology, and sustainable development. The unveiling of a 2030 Vision Document, alongside expected agreements on maritime cooperation, highlights both nations' commitment to fostering a prosperous and resilient region.

