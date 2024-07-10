AAP Challenges Centre Over BJP's Electoral Bonds in Excise Policy Case
The AAP has accused the BJP of receiving crores of rupees through electoral bonds from companies implicated in the excise policy case. Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned when the Centre will probe these transactions. The BJP has not yet responded to the allegations.
On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised concerns about the Central government's inaction in probing crores of rupees paid to the BJP via electoral bonds by companies involved in the excise policy case.
No immediate response was available from the BJP regarding this matter.
Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that companies of those who became approvers in the excise policy case paid crores to the BJP through electoral bonds. He questioned why the BJP-led Central government has not initiated a probe into this substantial monetary transaction.
Bharadwaj highlighted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused AAP falsely in the excise policy case without any solid evidence, while the BJP has allegedly received funds from the accused with a traceable money trail.
Furthermore, he claimed that the BJP amassed several thousand crore rupees through electoral bonds from various companies, including those under investigation by the ED and the Income Tax department. He asserted that big companies paid significant amounts to the BJP through electoral bonds following investigations and raids, citing multiple company names.
