Biden and NATO Allies Announce New Aid for Ukraine Amid Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden, alongside other NATO leaders, is set to announce significant new aid for Ukraine. The aid package, introduced during a NATO summit, aims to help Ukraine defend against Russian aggression. This move comes amid broader geopolitical challenges and ahead of Biden's re-election bid.

Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders are poised to unveil a new aid package for Ukraine at a summit in Washington. Biden aims to reaffirm his commitment to Kyiv amid Russia's ongoing invasion, hoping this international show of support will bolster his re-election campaign.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that allies are expected to agree on a substantial package involving new military support, including air defense systems, and reinforcing Ukraine's path towards NATO membership. The summit also addressed global security issues, including the Israel-Gaza conflict and strengthening ties between Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended the summit seeking additional weapons, funds, and security guarantees from NATO. While full membership for Ukraine remains distant due to concerns over direct conflict with Russia, NATO remains committed to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

