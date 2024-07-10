China Pledges Comprehensive Support to Maldives

Beijing's commitment to the Maldives was reaffirmed by Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin on Wednesday, as she assured President Mohamed Muizzu of China's full support in addressing the archipelago's urgent needs. This follows President Xi Jinping's directive to prioritize Maldives in China's foreign policy.

Ambassador Wang emphasized the strength of bilateral ties, noting the "important consensus" reached between Xi and Muizzu on promoting Maldives' social and economic development. A key outcome of Muizzu's January visit to China includes an unprecedented agreement for non-lethal military aid from China.

Additionally, both leaders discussed strategies to boost tourism—a crucial sector for Maldives' economy. The context of deepening Sino-Maldivian relations comes as Maldives recently requested India to withdraw its military personnel, reflecting a shift towards stronger military relations with China.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)