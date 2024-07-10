Left Menu

China Pledges Comprehensive Support to Maldives

Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin assured Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu of comprehensive support from China, focusing on the urgent needs and development of the Maldives. This follows multiple agreements signed during Muizzu's visit to China, including military assistance. The collaboration aims to boost both social and economic aspects of the archipelagic nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:25 IST
China Pledges Comprehensive Support to Maldives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Beijing's commitment to the Maldives was reaffirmed by Chinese Ambassador Wang Lixin on Wednesday, as she assured President Mohamed Muizzu of China's full support in addressing the archipelago's urgent needs. This follows President Xi Jinping's directive to prioritize Maldives in China's foreign policy.

Ambassador Wang emphasized the strength of bilateral ties, noting the "important consensus" reached between Xi and Muizzu on promoting Maldives' social and economic development. A key outcome of Muizzu's January visit to China includes an unprecedented agreement for non-lethal military aid from China.

Additionally, both leaders discussed strategies to boost tourism—a crucial sector for Maldives' economy. The context of deepening Sino-Maldivian relations comes as Maldives recently requested India to withdraw its military personnel, reflecting a shift towards stronger military relations with China.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024