BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Visit to Junior Doctors' Protest

In a surprising turn of events, the BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning her visit to a junior doctors' protest into a mere 'photo-op'. Party officials claim she intended to sow seeds of suspicion within the medical community.

The controversy erupted after Banerjee assured the protesting doctors that their demands would be addressed, even as she endured sleepless nights over their agitations.

However, BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized her actions, labeling them insincere and accusing her of failing to engage meaningfully with the doctors. He condemned her for exacerbating tensions and undermining West Bengal's public healthcare system.

