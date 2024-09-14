Modi Promises New Leadership Amid Final Push Against Terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that terrorism is nearing its end in Jammu and Kashmir, while pledging to restore statehood and promote new leadership to counter dynastic politics. Addressing an election rally, Modi emphasized the radical changes and youth developments during his tenure, criticizing previous regimes for corruption and neglect.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday that terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that his government aims to counter dynastic politics by promoting new leadership in the region.
Speaking at a massive election rally in Doda district, Modi reiterated his promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and warned people against bringing back the NC, Congress, and PDP to power.
This rally marks Modi's first ahead of the assembly polls starting September 18. He emphasized the ongoing transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, crediting newly elected youth leaders with the region's recent progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Leadership for Wallabies: Harry Wilson Named Captain Against Argentina
Maharashtra Leadership Responds to Chhatrapati Shivaji's Statue Collapse
Thyssenkrupp Steel Business Sale in Jeopardy Amid Leadership Turmoil
Ukraine's Air Force Leadership Shakeup Following F-16 Crash
JMM Vows Hemant Soren's Leadership Post BJP Setback