Russian officials warned the West and Ukraine on Saturday of an escalating war, threatening the destruction of Kyiv. This comes as Western leaders deliberate on whether Ukraine should use their weapons for deep strikes into Russian territories. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy linked the success of his military plans to Washington's approval for long-range strikes, which Kyiv has long sought from NATO allies.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's office head, called for decisive actions, stating on Telegram: 'Strong decisions are needed. Terror can be stopped by destroying military facilities where it originates.' While such strikes are crucial for Ukraine to restrict Moscow's offensive capabilities, allies remain hesitant due to escalation fears and doubts about their efficiency.

Although no formal decision has been declared, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed it had already been made and conveyed to Kyiv. He warned, 'The decision has been made, the carte blanche and all indulgences have been given to Kyiv, so we are ready for everything,' according to RIA news agency.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the country's security council, noted the West was testing Russia's patience, cautioning that it is not limitless. Highlighting Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region as grounds for nuclear response, Medvedev suggested Moscow might employ nuclear or other deadly novel weapons in retaliation. 'A giant, grey, melted spot instead of Kyiv,' he wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's Yermak responded by saying, 'Loud threats of Putin's regime testify only to his fear that terror may come to an end.'

