Ramdas Athawale Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Reservation Remarks

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent statement about ending reservations, labeling it as deeply condemnable. Athawale's party plans to amplify its protests against the Congress leader in Maharashtra and other regions, he announced.

The minister further accused Gandhi of making anti-national comments on foreign soil, asserting that Dalits will hold him accountable. Athawale demanded a formal apology from Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi's remarks, made during an interaction with students in the United States, suggested that Congress might consider scrapping reservations when India becomes a fair place. Athawale, a notable Dalit figure, termed the statement unconstitutional and indicative of Congress' anti-reservation stance, reasserting the permanent nature of reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)