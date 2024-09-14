Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Reservation Remarks

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Rahul Gandhi's statement on ending reservations, calling it condemnable. Athawale announced intensified protests by his party and demanded Gandhi apologize for his remarks made on foreign soil. He reaffirmed that reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes cannot be ended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:54 IST
Ramdas Athawale Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Reservation Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent statement about ending reservations, labeling it as deeply condemnable. Athawale's party plans to amplify its protests against the Congress leader in Maharashtra and other regions, he announced.

The minister further accused Gandhi of making anti-national comments on foreign soil, asserting that Dalits will hold him accountable. Athawale demanded a formal apology from Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi's remarks, made during an interaction with students in the United States, suggested that Congress might consider scrapping reservations when India becomes a fair place. Athawale, a notable Dalit figure, termed the statement unconstitutional and indicative of Congress' anti-reservation stance, reasserting the permanent nature of reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024