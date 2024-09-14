Ramdas Athawale Condemns Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Reservation Remarks
Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized Rahul Gandhi's statement on ending reservations, calling it condemnable. Athawale announced intensified protests by his party and demanded Gandhi apologize for his remarks made on foreign soil. He reaffirmed that reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes cannot be ended.
- Country:
- India
Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday condemned Rahul Gandhi's recent statement about ending reservations, labeling it as deeply condemnable. Athawale's party plans to amplify its protests against the Congress leader in Maharashtra and other regions, he announced.
The minister further accused Gandhi of making anti-national comments on foreign soil, asserting that Dalits will hold him accountable. Athawale demanded a formal apology from Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi's remarks, made during an interaction with students in the United States, suggested that Congress might consider scrapping reservations when India becomes a fair place. Athawale, a notable Dalit figure, termed the statement unconstitutional and indicative of Congress' anti-reservation stance, reasserting the permanent nature of reservations for Dalits, Adivasis, and backward classes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur CM warns pro-Meitei militias to back off, says he won't tolerate anti-national, communal acts.
Trinamool Congress Leader Criticizes Manipur CM Over Handling of Bengal Protests
UN to Investigate Alleged Rights Violations in Bangladesh Amid Student Protests
Madhya Pradesh Congress Protests Against BJP Government: Police Respond with Water Cannons and Tear Gas
Protests Erupt in Kerala Over Sexual Abuse Allegations in Malayalam Film Industry