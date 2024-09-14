Tunisia's Electoral Tensions: Court Orders Reinstatement of Presidential Candidates

On Saturday, Tunisia's highest court mandated the electoral commission to reinstate two candidates for the upcoming October presidential elections. The ruling raises concerns about the election's legitimacy if not complied with.

This decision comes as political tension escalates in Tunisia, with opposition and civil society groups fearing a rigged electoral process that could secure a second term for President Kais Saied. Large-scale protests erupted on Friday, with demonstrators decrying restrictions on freedoms and an unfair electoral environment.

Tensions intensified after the electoral commission, appointed by President Saied, initially rejected the court's decision to reinstate Abdellaif Mekki, Mondher Znaidi, and Imed Daimi, accusing irregularities in their filings. The court emphasized the commission's obligation to comply, hinting it might affect the electoral calendar. The head of the commission has denied allegations of partiality, asserting their integrity and constitutional duty.

