Left Menu

Tunisia's Electoral Tensions: Court Orders Reinstatement of Presidential Candidates

Tunisia's highest court has ordered the reinstatement of two presidential candidates, warning the electoral commission that failing to do so could jeopardize the election's legitimacy. The decision comes amid mounting tensions and protests against President Kais Saied, who is accused of undemocratic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:01 IST
Tunisia's Electoral Tensions: Court Orders Reinstatement of Presidential Candidates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Tunisia's highest court mandated the electoral commission to reinstate two candidates for the upcoming October presidential elections. The ruling raises concerns about the election's legitimacy if not complied with.

This decision comes as political tension escalates in Tunisia, with opposition and civil society groups fearing a rigged electoral process that could secure a second term for President Kais Saied. Large-scale protests erupted on Friday, with demonstrators decrying restrictions on freedoms and an unfair electoral environment.

Tensions intensified after the electoral commission, appointed by President Saied, initially rejected the court's decision to reinstate Abdellaif Mekki, Mondher Znaidi, and Imed Daimi, accusing irregularities in their filings. The court emphasized the commission's obligation to comply, hinting it might affect the electoral calendar. The head of the commission has denied allegations of partiality, asserting their integrity and constitutional duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024