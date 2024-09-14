Left Menu

Kejriwal's Legal Gratitude: A Meet with Singhvi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi following his bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal thanked Singhvi for his defense in the Supreme Court. Accompanied by his wife and AAP leaders, the meeting underscored the close ties between the party and the advocate.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:19 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, buoyed by the Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail in the excise policy case, met with senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday. The two convened at Singhvi's residence.

In an official statement, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed gratitude towards Singhvi for his robust legal representation in the court. Kejriwal was joined by his wife, prominent AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi and his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Prominent photos of the meeting were shared on social media, showcasing Kejriwal and Singhvi with their spouses. The post highlighted Singhvi's crucial role in defending AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, in the ongoing excise policy cases pursued by the ED and CBI.

