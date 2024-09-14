Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Veteran Communist Leader Sitaram Yechury

Veteran communist leader Sitaram Yechury received heartfelt tributes at the CPI (M) headquarters, AKG Bhavan. Political figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, paid their respects. Yechury, who succumbed to a lung infection, was honored by supporters from the party office to Jantar Mantar. He is survived by his wife and children.

  • India

At the CPI (M) headquarters, AKG Bhavan, rich tributes were paid on Saturday to veteran communist leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away after battling a lung infection.

Yechury's mortal remains, wrapped in the red flag of the CPI (M), were brought from his residence amid chants of 'Lal Salaam'. Prominent leaders, including Prakash Karat, Sonia Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar, gathered to pay their respects.

Hundreds of supporters, along with CPI (M) members, participated in a march from the party office to Jantar Mantar as Yechury's body was taken to AIIMS for donation. Yechury, 72, left behind his wife Seema Chishti and children, after his struggle with an acute respiratory infection.

