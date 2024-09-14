Tributes Pour In for Veteran Communist Leader Sitaram Yechury
Veteran communist leader Sitaram Yechury received heartfelt tributes at the CPI (M) headquarters, AKG Bhavan. Political figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, paid their respects. Yechury, who succumbed to a lung infection, was honored by supporters from the party office to Jantar Mantar. He is survived by his wife and children.
- Country:
- India
At the CPI (M) headquarters, AKG Bhavan, rich tributes were paid on Saturday to veteran communist leader Sitaram Yechury, who passed away after battling a lung infection.
Yechury's mortal remains, wrapped in the red flag of the CPI (M), were brought from his residence amid chants of 'Lal Salaam'. Prominent leaders, including Prakash Karat, Sonia Gandhi, and Sharad Pawar, gathered to pay their respects.
Hundreds of supporters, along with CPI (M) members, participated in a march from the party office to Jantar Mantar as Yechury's body was taken to AIIMS for donation. Yechury, 72, left behind his wife Seema Chishti and children, after his struggle with an acute respiratory infection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lula Demands Musk Respect Brazil's Supreme Court as Tensions Escalate
Election Commission Reschedules Haryana Polls to Respect Centuries-Old Festival
CPI(M) Leader Yechury Undergoing Treatment at AIIMS
CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Under Treatment at AIIMS for Respiratory Infection
CPI(M) Leader Yechury Undergoing Treatment at AIIMS for Respiratory Infection