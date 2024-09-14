Left Menu

Shinde Criticizes Opposition's Silence on Ganesh Idol Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized the opposition for targeting his government over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue while remaining silent about Karnataka police's removal of a Ganesh idol. He accused the Congress government in Karnataka of insulting people's faith by attempting to shut down Ganesh festival celebrations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has openly criticized the opposition for targeting his government over the collapse of a statue of Shivaji Maharaj. However, he pointed out that the same opposition remains silent about a more controversial incident involving Karnataka police.

Videos have emerged showing Karnataka police officers removing a Ganesh idol from protestors and placing it in a police van, with the footage going viral on social media. Addressing a rally in Dharashiv district, Chief Minister Shinde brought up the controversy unfolding in the neighbouring state.

He accused the Congress-ruled Karnataka government of insulting people's faith by attempting to halt Ganesh festival celebrations. Shinde reprimanded the opposition for politicizing the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue while ignoring the more significant issue of the Ganesh idol incident. ''The opposition did not speak a single word,'' the chief minister lamented.

