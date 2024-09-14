Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Protests Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Reservation

Karnataka BJP staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged anti-reservation remarks. The BJP accused Gandhi and Congress of being 'anti-Dalit and anti-reservation,' citing statements made by Gandhi at Georgetown University. The protest was led by Chalavadi Narayanaswamy near Freedom Park.

Updated: 14-09-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP members staged a vociferous protest on Saturday against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, over his alleged remarks on reservation.

The BJP claims that Gandhi's comments at Georgetown University revealed Congress's 'anti-Dalit and anti-reservation' stance. The protest, organized near Freedom Park, saw participation from several party leaders, including Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Protesters attempted to burn an effigy of Gandhi but were thwarted by police. The BJP reiterated that the Congress has historically opposed reservations, highlighting statements from former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

