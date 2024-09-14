Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress Over Dalit Reservation Ahead of Haryana Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress' Gandhi family of proposing to eliminate reservations for Dalits during a rally in Haryana. Modi assured the public that he would protect the reservation policies introduced by B.R. Ambedkar. The prime minister stressed BJP's commitment to Haryana's development under transparent governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:11 IST
Modi Criticizes Congress Over Dalit Reservation Ahead of Haryana Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the 'royal family' of the opposition party of planning to abolish reservations for Dalits. Addressing his first rally in Haryana ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections, Modi vowed to protect the quotas ensured by B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking in Kurukshetra district, Modi highlighted past incidents during Congress rule, asserting that no one understands the anti-Dalit stance of the Congress better than Haryana's people. He specifically targeted historical Congress leaders, alleging opposition to reservations from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi.

Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to Haryana's development and transparency in governance, contrasting it with corruption during the previous Congress regime. He assured that reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities would remain intact under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024