Modi Criticizes Congress Over Dalit Reservation Ahead of Haryana Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the 'royal family' of the opposition party of planning to abolish reservations for Dalits. Addressing his first rally in Haryana ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections, Modi vowed to protect the quotas ensured by B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking in Kurukshetra district, Modi highlighted past incidents during Congress rule, asserting that no one understands the anti-Dalit stance of the Congress better than Haryana's people. He specifically targeted historical Congress leaders, alleging opposition to reservations from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi.

Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to Haryana's development and transparency in governance, contrasting it with corruption during the previous Congress regime. He assured that reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities would remain intact under his leadership.

