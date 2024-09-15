AAP Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling Amidst Political Showdown with BJP

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of fabricating a 'liquor scam' narrative that has now been debunked by the Supreme Court. Sisodia stated that the court's decision to grant bail to Arvind Kejriwal signifies a major victory for AAP and a setback for BJP.

Delhi Minister Atishi highlighted that the recent developments have proven AAP to be a formidable challenge to BJP. She noted that the BJP's attempts to undermine AAP have failed, emphasizing that the truth has ultimately prevailed. According to her, AAP has emerged stronger from these trials.

Another Delhi Minister, Gopal Rai, mentioned that AAP has been battling what he described as BJP's 'dictatorial' tactics for the past two years. He remarked that AAP's members are now eagerly awaiting new directions from Kejriwal.

In a strategic meeting on Saturday, Kejriwal and senior party leaders discussed various issues, including upcoming assembly polls in Haryana and efforts to strengthen party organization in Delhi. The meeting took place at Manish Sisodia's residence and included prominent AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

Kejriwal, who was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court's ruling in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, was warmly welcomed by AAP leaders and supporters. His release was facilitated by surety bonds furnished by his lawyers. His supporters celebrated with firecrackers outside his residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)