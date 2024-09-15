Congress Leader Sheikh Saifuddin Killed in West Bengal Attack
A local Congress leader, Sheikh Saifuddin, was killed in Malda district, West Bengal, after being attacked with gunshots and crude bombs. His family accuses TMC-backed goons, a claim denied by the ruling party. The incident has led to tension in the area, and police are investigating.
A local Congress leader, Sheikh Saifuddin, was killed following a brutal attack involving gunshots and crude bombs in Malda district, West Bengal, on Sunday morning, according to police reports.
Saifuddin, an influential Congress figure from Gopalpur area in Manikchak, faced accusations against TMC-backed goons from his family, claims which the state's ruling party has dismissed vehemently.
The violent incident took place at the bustling Dharampur Stand market around 9 am, where four to five masked men targeted Saifuddin with gunfire and crude bombs, resulting in his immediate death on the spot. The event has spurred tension within the community, and police have launched an investigation to identify the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
