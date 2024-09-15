Left Menu

Netanyahu Issues Stern Warning to Houthis and Vows to Stabilize Northern Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Houthis in Yemen of severe repercussions following an attack on Israel. He emphasized the need to stabilize northern Israel, reassuring displaced residents of their imminent return home during a weekly cabinet meeting. Netanyahu's comments signal a firm stance on national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:34 IST
Netanyahu Issues Stern Warning to Houthis and Vows to Stabilize Northern Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the Houthis in Yemen on Sunday, following an attack on Israeli soil, indicating that Israel would exact a heavy price.

During a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stated that the current situation in northern Israel "will not continue," emphasizing his determination to take all necessary measures to ensure the return of northern evacuees to their homes.

Netanyahu's declaration underscores a resolute stance on national security and a commitment to stabilizing regions affected by recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024