Netanyahu Issues Stern Warning to Houthis and Vows to Stabilize Northern Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Houthis in Yemen of severe repercussions following an attack on Israel. He emphasized the need to stabilize northern Israel, reassuring displaced residents of their imminent return home during a weekly cabinet meeting. Netanyahu's comments signal a firm stance on national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:34 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the Houthis in Yemen on Sunday, following an attack on Israeli soil, indicating that Israel would exact a heavy price.
During a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu stated that the current situation in northern Israel "will not continue," emphasizing his determination to take all necessary measures to ensure the return of northern evacuees to their homes.
Netanyahu's declaration underscores a resolute stance on national security and a commitment to stabilizing regions affected by recent conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
