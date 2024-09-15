Maharashtra's November Polls and Welfare Initiatives: CM Shinde Outlines Vision
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state assembly elections are anticipated for the second week of November, with seat-sharing among ruling allies to be finalized in 8 to 10 days. The Mahayuti government is focusing on balanced development and welfare initiatives, receiving positive public response.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has revealed that the state assembly elections are likely to be conducted in the second week of November. Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, 'Varsha,' Shinde indicated that seat-sharing among the ruling allies would be finalized within the next 8 to 10 days.
Shinde stated that a two-phase election is preferred for the 288-member assembly. Highlighting the focus on development and welfare, he noted strong public support, especially from women, and emphasized that the government is for the common man.
The CM added that 1.5 lakh youth have received appointment letters under a skilled training program, with plans to reach 10 lakh. Additionally, 1.6 crore women have benefited from the Ladki Bahin scheme, with an aim to assist 2.5 crore women. Shinde also mentioned initiatives to make Mumbai slum-free with enhanced affordable housing.
