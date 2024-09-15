Left Menu

New Leadership in Jordan Amid Parliamentary Shifts: Jafar Hassan Appointed as Prime Minister

Jordan's King Abdullah appointed Jafar Hassan as the new prime minister following the resignation of the government. Hassan, a respected technocrat, faces significant economic challenges intensified by the Gaza war. The parliamentary election saw gains for the Islamist opposition, potentially impacting future reform efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:18 IST
In a significant political shift, Jordan's King Abdullah has appointed Jafar Hassan as the new prime minister following the resignation of the government. The royal court statement on Sunday confirmed this move, which comes on the heels of a parliamentary election where the Islamist opposition made notable gains.

Hassan, a Harvard-educated technocrat and key palace aide, succeeds Bisher Khasawneh, a longtime diplomat. The outgoing prime minister will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed. Hassan's appointment comes as Jordan faces the dual challenge of economic strain exacerbated by the Gaza conflict and a sharp decline in tourism.

The recent parliamentary elections saw the Muslim Brotherhood and allied groups secure 31 seats, the highest since 1989, reflecting widespread anti-Israel sentiment. Despite retaining a pro-government majority in the 138-member parliament, the strengthened Islamist faction could challenge IMF-backed reforms and influence foreign policy. The king still holds significant power, including the authority to dissolve parliament and appoint the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

