Security Scare as Man Approaches Karnataka CM on Stage

An unidentified man attempted to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on stage during an event, causing a security scare. The man, holding a shawl, was quickly detained by security personnel. He appeared to be presenting the shawl to the CM before being whisked away. Police are questioning the man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic incident, an unidentified man tried to approach Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on stage at an event in front of Vidhana Soudha on Sunday. Security staff promptly intervened and removed him from the scene.

Footage reveals the man, carrying a shawl, abruptly jumping onto the stage where Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries were present for the 'International Day of Democracy' event. Wearing a red and yellow Kannada flag-like scarf, he managed to throw the shawl towards the CM, who watched in surprise.

According to police sources, the man hails from Kanakapura and intended to present the shawl to the CM. He was detained for questioning immediately after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

