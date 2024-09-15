Left Menu

Kejriwal Resigns, Calls for Early Polls in Delhi Amid Political Drama

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, announced his resignation and called for early polls, seeking public validation of his honesty. This move, termed as 'drama' by BJP, comes after his release on bail in the Delhi excise scam. Potential successors include his wife Sunita and ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

Updated: 15-09-2024 21:21 IST
Kejriwal Resigns, Calls for Early Polls in Delhi Amid Political Drama
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation and called for early elections, seeking public validation of his honesty.

Kejriwal's move, which follows his release on bail in connection with the Delhi excise scam, was labeled as 'drama' and a 'confession of crime' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Potential successors for the Chief Minister position include Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, and Delhi ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

