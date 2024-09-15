Kejriwal Resigns, Calls for Early Polls in Delhi Amid Political Drama

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation and called for early elections, seeking public validation of his honesty.

Kejriwal's move, which follows his release on bail in connection with the Delhi excise scam, was labeled as 'drama' and a 'confession of crime' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Potential successors for the Chief Minister position include Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, and Delhi ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)