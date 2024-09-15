Spanish Nationals' Arrest Sparks Diplomatic Row with Venezuela

Two Spanish nationals arrested in Venezuela had no ties to the Spanish secret service, according to a Spanish foreign ministry source. Spain also denies any involvement in plans to politically destabilize Venezuela.

The detainees, along with three U.S. citizens and a Czech citizen, were held on suspicion of plotting against President Nicolas Maduro's government, said Venezuela's interior minister on Saturday. The Spanish foreign ministry refuted any claims linking Spain to such operations.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello named the Spaniards as José María Basoa and Andrés Martínez Adasne, alleging they were linked to Spain's secret service and planned to assassinate a mayor. Their arrest exacerbates already strained relations between Venezuela and Spain, following a controversial presidential election in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)