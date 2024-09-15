Left Menu

Spanish Nationals' Arrest Sparks Diplomatic Row with Venezuela

Two Spanish nationals were arrested in Venezuela without connections to Spain's secret service, causing diplomatic tensions. Allegations suggest involvement in a plot to destabilize Maduro's government. Spain and the U.S. deny involvement, but the arrests have strained relations, especially after disputed elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:47 IST
Spanish Nationals' Arrest Sparks Diplomatic Row with Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two Spanish nationals arrested in Venezuela had no ties to the Spanish secret service, according to a Spanish foreign ministry source. Spain also denies any involvement in plans to politically destabilize Venezuela.

The detainees, along with three U.S. citizens and a Czech citizen, were held on suspicion of plotting against President Nicolas Maduro's government, said Venezuela's interior minister on Saturday. The Spanish foreign ministry refuted any claims linking Spain to such operations.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello named the Spaniards as José María Basoa and Andrés Martínez Adasne, alleging they were linked to Spain's secret service and planned to assassinate a mayor. Their arrest exacerbates already strained relations between Venezuela and Spain, following a controversial presidential election in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024