Left Menu

AIP and JEI Forge Alliance to Amplify Kashmiris' Voices in Upcoming Elections

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) form an alliance for upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, aiming to champion the cause of Kashmiris. AIP's Er Rashid and JEI's Ghulam Qadir Wani outline their strategic collaboration against the backdrop of political tensions and election preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:12 IST
AIP and JEI Forge Alliance to Amplify Kashmiris' Voices in Upcoming Elections
Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial political maneuver, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have joined forces with an aim to represent Kashmiris' interests in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The announcement was made by AIP chief Engineer Rashid on Sunday.

'The main aim of the alliance is to raise the voice of Kashmiris. We will fight to find a solution to the issue of Kashmir,' said Rashid. He also stated that the coalition would support each other's candidates, and have a 'friendly contest' in select constituencies. He dismissed National Conference President Farooq Abdullah's accusations of being an ally of BJP and RSS as baseless.

Despite the Union Home Ministry's ban on JEI, extended earlier this year, the collaboration continues. The alliance discussions, led by AIP's Rashid and JEI's Ghulam Qadir Wani, focused on mutual support across various districts. Both parties aim to work together for the betterment of the region. This comes as the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370, scheduled for September and October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024