AIP and JEI Forge Alliance to Amplify Kashmiris' Voices in Upcoming Elections

In a crucial political maneuver, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have joined forces with an aim to represent Kashmiris' interests in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The announcement was made by AIP chief Engineer Rashid on Sunday.

'The main aim of the alliance is to raise the voice of Kashmiris. We will fight to find a solution to the issue of Kashmir,' said Rashid. He also stated that the coalition would support each other's candidates, and have a 'friendly contest' in select constituencies. He dismissed National Conference President Farooq Abdullah's accusations of being an ally of BJP and RSS as baseless.

Despite the Union Home Ministry's ban on JEI, extended earlier this year, the collaboration continues. The alliance discussions, led by AIP's Rashid and JEI's Ghulam Qadir Wani, focused on mutual support across various districts. Both parties aim to work together for the betterment of the region. This comes as the first assembly polls since the abrogation of Article 370, scheduled for September and October.

