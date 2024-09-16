Secret Service Foils Apparent Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump at Florida Golf Course
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was safe after an apparent assassination attempt while golfing in Florida. Secret Service agents fired on a gunman, potentially thwarting the attack. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, fled but was later arrested. The incident raises questions about Trump's security.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was unharmed on Sunday after the Secret Service thwarted what the FBI described as an apparent assassination attempt during his golf game in West Palm Beach, Florida. Secret Service agents fired on a gunman hiding in bushes near the golf course's property line.
The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, left behind an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene before fleeing in a vehicle. He was later apprehended. The incident occurred two months after Trump sustained a minor injury during a campaign rally shooting in Pennsylvania.
This latest attack underscores the ongoing challenges of safeguarding presidential candidates amid a highly contested campaign. Trump expressed gratitude to both citizens and authorities for their concern and support, emphasizing his resolve. Officials acknowledged limited security protocols, noting that the entire course was not sealed off due to Trump not being in office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
