Shiv Sena MLA's Bounty Sparks Outrage After Rahul Gandhi Remarks
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who severs Rahul Gandhi's tongue over his remarks on ending reservations. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule distanced himself from Gaikwad's comments. Congress representatives condemned Gaikwad, calling for legal action against him.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has declared a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue. This announcement follows Gandhi's remarks on scrapping the reservation system during a recent visit to the United States.
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule swiftly distanced himself and his party from Gaikwad's incendiary comments, emphasizing they do not endorse such actions. The BJP is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state, adding further complexity to the situation.
Congress leaders have condemned Gaikwad's statement, with Atul Londhe, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, asserting that Gaikwad deserves legal action for his remarks. Gaikwad, no stranger to controversy, has previously been involved in several other contentious incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
