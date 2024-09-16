Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA's Bounty Sparks Outrage After Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered Rs 11 lakh to anyone who severs Rahul Gandhi's tongue over his remarks on ending reservations. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule distanced himself from Gaikwad's comments. Congress representatives condemned Gaikwad, calling for legal action against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:14 IST
Shiv Sena MLA's Bounty Sparks Outrage After Rahul Gandhi Remarks
statement
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has declared a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue. This announcement follows Gandhi's remarks on scrapping the reservation system during a recent visit to the United States.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule swiftly distanced himself and his party from Gaikwad's incendiary comments, emphasizing they do not endorse such actions. The BJP is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in the state, adding further complexity to the situation.

Congress leaders have condemned Gaikwad's statement, with Atul Londhe, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, asserting that Gaikwad deserves legal action for his remarks. Gaikwad, no stranger to controversy, has previously been involved in several other contentious incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024