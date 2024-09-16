Congress Criticizes Madhya Pradesh Government Over Viral Police Scandal

The Congress on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government following the circulation of a video showing a policeman in Singrauli disrobing in protest.

Police authorities clarified that the incident occurred in February, and action had already been taken against assistant sub-inspector Vinod Mishra, who was seen in the act after an argument with the husband of a BJP corporator.

The Congress shared the video, criticizing the state of policing in Madhya Pradesh, citing increased crime and alleged political pressure on the police force. The video, reportedly from Waidhan police station, shows Mishra reacting to pressure from a BJP councillor by tearing his uniform.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma noted an investigation was ordered into the incident by former SP Yousuf Qureshi, leading the current SP Nivedita Gupta to halt Mishra's annual increment.

Gauri Gupta's husband, Arjun Gupta, denied allegations that he had caused Mishra to disrobe, claiming the argument was about drainage construction and that he had only threatened to tear Mishra's uniform.

Mishra explained that Gupta's threat made him feel insulted, prompting his reaction.

