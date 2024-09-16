Kremlin Warns U.S. After Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt Linked to Ukraine

The Kremlin has issued a stark warning to the United States following an alleged assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, purportedly involving Ukrainian links.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the incident underscores the perils of 'playing with fire,' directing the onus onto U.S. intelligence services to reassess their strategies.

Media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, and the New York Times have identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii, an ardent supporter of Ukraine, who had previously engaged in the war effort against Russia.

