Kremlin Warns U.S. After Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt Linked to Ukraine

The Kremlin stated that connections between the alleged shooter in the Trump assassination attempt and Ukraine demonstrate the consequences of 'playing with fire.' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for U.S. intelligence to reconsider their actions. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, is reported to be a supporter of Ukraine against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:14 IST
Donald Trump Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Kremlin has issued a stark warning to the United States following an alleged assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, purportedly involving Ukrainian links.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the incident underscores the perils of 'playing with fire,' directing the onus onto U.S. intelligence services to reassess their strategies.

Media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, and the New York Times have identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh from Hawaii, an ardent supporter of Ukraine, who had previously engaged in the war effort against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

