Sharad Pawar Presses Maharashtra CM on MPSC Aspirants' Demands

Sharad Pawar, the NCP(SP) chief, has called on Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the concerns of MPSC aspirants in an official meeting.

Pawar highlighted that despite his efforts, he has not yet secured an appointment with the CM to discuss the serious issues at hand.

Aspirants recently protested in Pune due to the overlap between the IBPS test and Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Preliminary Exam, both initially set for August 25. They demanded postponement and the inclusion of 258 agricultural department posts in the MPSC prelims. Although the exam was postponed, new dates and decisions on the agricultural posts are pending.

Pawar reiterated the urgency for swift government action before the assembly poll code of conduct is announced. He noted that candidates selected for various posts, including PSI and Sales Tax Assistant, await appointments.

