Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling Faces New Challenge at Naval Academy

Students for Fair Admissions is challenging the U.S. Naval Academy's use of race-conscious admissions policies, taking their case to a federal court on Monday.

The lawsuit follows a Supreme Court decision that nullified similar policies at major universities. The trial in Baltimore seeks to extend that ruling to military academies.

Joseph Biden's administration contends that a diverse officer corps is crucial for an effective military, while the presiding judge has previously refused to halt the Academy's race considerations.

