Supreme Court Affirmative Action Ruling Faces New Challenge at Naval Academy

Students for Fair Admissions, led by Edward Blum, is taking the U.S. Naval Academy to trial to end affirmative action in military academy admissions. The group aims to extend a recent Supreme Court ruling that banned race-conscious admissions in universities. The federal judge presiding over the trial previously denied an SFFA bid to bar race considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:35 IST
Students for Fair Admissions is challenging the U.S. Naval Academy's use of race-conscious admissions policies, taking their case to a federal court on Monday.

The lawsuit follows a Supreme Court decision that nullified similar policies at major universities. The trial in Baltimore seeks to extend that ruling to military academies.

Joseph Biden's administration contends that a diverse officer corps is crucial for an effective military, while the presiding judge has previously refused to halt the Academy's race considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

