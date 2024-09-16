Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Resign: AAP Seeks Early Polls

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested a meeting with Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday, where he is expected to tender his resignation, according to AAP. This follows his release from Tihar jail, with Kejriwal emphasizing honesty as a prerequisite for continuing in office and calling for early elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested a meeting with Lt. Governor VK Saxena for Tuesday, indicating a potential resignation, as confirmed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The announcement follows Kejriwal's recent release on bail from Tihar jail related to the excise policy case. In a Sunday statement, Kejriwal emphasized he would resign within 48 hours and called for early polls in Delhi, stressing that he would only continue in office if people deemed him honest.

He announced plans for an imminent meeting with AAP MLAs, where a new leader is expected to be named as the next chief minister.

