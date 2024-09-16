Delhi CM Kejriwal Expected to Resign After Meeting Lt Governor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation.

Saxena has given Kejriwal an appointment for the meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, as confirmed by official sources on Monday.

AAP had earlier announced that Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday, where he is expected to step down.

The AAP supremo had stated he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy only when the people affirm their honesty.

The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a Tuesday meeting and is likely to tender his resignation, the party said earlier. Following his release from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor declared on Sunday he would resign within 48 hours and called for early polls in Delhi. He pledged not to sit in the chief minister's chair until receiving a 'certificate of honesty' from the public.

He mentioned he would convene a meeting with AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a new party leader would assume the role of chief minister.

