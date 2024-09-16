Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mahayuti to Finalize Seat-Sharing Soon

With Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that seat-sharing among the Mahayuti alliance will be finalized soon. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule mentioned that the seat distribution formula is nearly 70-80% complete. The coalition aims to finalize the pact before their opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:10 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mahayuti to Finalize Seat-Sharing Soon
  • Country:
  • India

With Maharashtra's assembly elections just around the corner, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the seat-sharing arrangement among the ruling Mahayuti partners will be settled soon.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule added that the distribution formula for seats has been finalized for nearly 70-80% of the 288 constituencies. He assured that the pact would be secured well before their primary competitors, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP members, is determined to finalize the agreement swiftly. Bawankule stated that the recent meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, and Praful Patel highlighted the importance of candidate viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024