Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mahayuti to Finalize Seat-Sharing Soon

With Maharashtra's assembly elections just around the corner, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the seat-sharing arrangement among the ruling Mahayuti partners will be settled soon.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule added that the distribution formula for seats has been finalized for nearly 70-80% of the 288 constituencies. He assured that the pact would be secured well before their primary competitors, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP members, is determined to finalize the agreement swiftly. Bawankule stated that the recent meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, and Praful Patel highlighted the importance of candidate viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)