Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mahayuti to Finalize Seat-Sharing Soon
With Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that seat-sharing among the Mahayuti alliance will be finalized soon. State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule mentioned that the seat distribution formula is nearly 70-80% complete. The coalition aims to finalize the pact before their opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
- Country:
- India
With Maharashtra's assembly elections just around the corner, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the seat-sharing arrangement among the ruling Mahayuti partners will be settled soon.
State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule added that the distribution formula for seats has been finalized for nearly 70-80% of the 288 constituencies. He assured that the pact would be secured well before their primary competitors, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP members, is determined to finalize the agreement swiftly. Bawankule stated that the recent meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, and Praful Patel highlighted the importance of candidate viability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Expulsion of Simi Rose Bell John Amid Allegations
BJP Blasts West Bengal CM Over Minor's Alleged Molestation at Howrah Hospital
BJD Criticizes Odisha BJP Government on Rising Crimes Against Women
Yogi Adityanath Rallies BJP Workers for Inclusive Membership Drive
BJP Kicks Off Nationwide Membership Drive with 'Nation First' Vision