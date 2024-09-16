Hooda Defends Selja Amid Viral Video Controversy
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda defended Congress MP Kumari Selja against a viral video containing objectionable comments. Hooda claims the video is manipulated and accuses the BJP of creating divisions. The incident highlights the ongoing rivalry between Hooda and Selja in Haryana politics.
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday affirmed that anyone making objectionable comments against Congress MP Kumari Selja has no place in the party.
Hooda's statement followed the circulation of a viral video, purportedly showing a Congress worker making controversial remarks about Selja. He suggested the video appeared manipulated and pointed fingers at the BJP for sowing discord along caste and religious lines.
While addressing reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said that no genuine Congress worker would make such comments and dismissed the video as a likely manipulation. He reiterated the party's inclusive slogan and accused the BJP of creating conflicts.
Hooda further attacked the BJP for its alleged indirect alliances with parties like the INLD and HLP, claiming these moves were aimed at fracturing the Congress vote bank. Meanwhile, several senior BJP members, including former MLA Om Prakash Kadian, and BJP Mahila Morcha state general secretary Gayatri Devi, joined the Congress, signaling potential shifts in Haryana's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
