Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course
A man armed with a rifle was thwarted in an alleged attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a Florida golf course. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was apprehended after a Secret Service agent opened fire and he fled the scene. The incident raises concerns about the security of political figures.
A man suspected of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump was thwarted after camping outside a Florida golf course with a rifle and food for nearly 12 hours, according to court documents filed Monday.
Ryan Wesley Routh, who never fired a shot, was arrested in a neighboring county after fleeing the scene once a Secret Service agent opened fire on him. The incident marks the second attempt on Trump's life in as many months and raises serious questions about the security measures in place for political figures, especially during a period of heightened political rhetoric.
Routh, 58, now faces federal firearms charges and appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach. Authorities are continuing to investigate his motives and movements leading up to the incident. His large online footprint suggests evolving political viewpoints and intense outrage at global events, especially concerning China and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Government's Delayed Action on Gig Workers' Social Security
PM Modi to Discuss Maritime Security in Singapore, Strengthen Ties with Brunei
Rahul Gandhi Stands with DTC Employees: Calls for Equal Pay and Job Security
DR Congo's Makala Prison Break Attempt Thwarted by Security Forces
Finland Moves to Restrict Russian Property Purchases Amid Security Concerns