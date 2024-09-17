Left Menu

President Murmu Greets Prime Minister Modi on His 74th Birthday

President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, acknowledging his exceptional leadership. She expressed hope that Modi's innovative efforts would guide India toward becoming a developed nation. Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 08:26 IST
President Murmu Greets Prime Minister Modi on His 74th Birthday
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, commending his extraordinary leadership and the prosperity he has brought to the country.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi has been a significant figure in Indian politics.

In her post on X, Murmu expressed her hopes that Modi's innovative approach would lead India to become a developed nation. She also wished for his long life, health, and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024