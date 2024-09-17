President Murmu Greets Prime Minister Modi on His 74th Birthday

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, commending his extraordinary leadership and the prosperity he has brought to the country.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi has been a significant figure in Indian politics.

In her post on X, Murmu expressed her hopes that Modi's innovative approach would lead India to become a developed nation. She also wished for his long life, health, and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)