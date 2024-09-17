Left Menu

Era of Convergence: US-India Relations Flourishing

Richard Verma, a top Biden administration official, emphasized the growing convergence between the US and India. He highlighted areas of collaboration such as science and technology, defense, and climate change. Despite challenges, he expressed optimism about the future of US-India relations, citing the strong foundations and shared values.

Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, emphasized that the US-India relationship has entered a period of significant convergence, built on strong foundations and set for a promising future.

Verma highlighted four vectors of collaboration that include science and technology, Indo-Pacific architecture, defense, and people-to-people relationships. He noted that careful, non-complacent effort from both nations could further strengthen these ties.

Verma also praised the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Deal and pointed to the designation of India as a major defense partner as key milestones. He acknowledged challenges, especially from the increasing Russia-China collaboration, but stressed the importance of shared values and transparent governance for continued collaboration.

