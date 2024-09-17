Era of Convergence: US-India Relations Flourishing

Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, emphasized that the US-India relationship has entered a period of significant convergence, built on strong foundations and set for a promising future.

Verma highlighted four vectors of collaboration that include science and technology, Indo-Pacific architecture, defense, and people-to-people relationships. He noted that careful, non-complacent effort from both nations could further strengthen these ties.

Verma also praised the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Deal and pointed to the designation of India as a major defense partner as key milestones. He acknowledged challenges, especially from the increasing Russia-China collaboration, but stressed the importance of shared values and transparent governance for continued collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)