Israel Updates War Goals Amidst Political Shifts

Israel has revised its war objectives to ensure the secure return of its citizens to homes near the Lebanon border. Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing potential political changes, aims to replace Defence Minister Gallant with Gideon Saar. The ongoing conflict with Hezbollah has displaced thousands, spurred by Hamas' attack initiating the Gaza Strip war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Israel expanded its war objectives to include the safe return of citizens near the Lebanon border. The announcement was made during an overnight security cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amid continuous conflict with Hezbollah, displacing thousands, Netanyahu aims to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant with the hawkish Gideon Saar. This political shift comes as Netanyahu looks to stabilize his coalition and navigate the ongoing Gaza conflict.

While Israel seeks a diplomatic resolution to the border tensions, Hezbollah demands an end to the Gaza war. Efforts for a Gaza ceasefire remain stalled despite mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. Netanyahu is also managing internal political challenges, including budget passage and new conscription laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

