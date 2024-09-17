Israel Updates War Goals Amidst Political Shifts

On Tuesday, Israel expanded its war objectives to include the safe return of citizens near the Lebanon border. The announcement was made during an overnight security cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amid continuous conflict with Hezbollah, displacing thousands, Netanyahu aims to replace Defence Minister Yoav Gallant with the hawkish Gideon Saar. This political shift comes as Netanyahu looks to stabilize his coalition and navigate the ongoing Gaza conflict.

While Israel seeks a diplomatic resolution to the border tensions, Hezbollah demands an end to the Gaza war. Efforts for a Gaza ceasefire remain stalled despite mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. Netanyahu is also managing internal political challenges, including budget passage and new conscription laws.

