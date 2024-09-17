Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Challenges Article 370 Abrogation, Holds BJP Accountable for Terror Wave

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah asserts that Parliament, not God, abrogated Article 370 and it can be reversed. He criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that Article 370 is history and accuses the BJP-led central government of rising terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budgam | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 was a decision made by Parliament, not a divine one, and insisted that it can be reversed.

His comments were in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim at a Jammu election rally on Monday, where Shah declared that Article 370 is history and would never return to India's Constitution.

Abdullah also held the BJP-led central government accountable for the surge in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, questioning the government's control over the past six years and pointing to recent attacks on yatris and armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

