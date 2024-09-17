Kashmiri Pandits Eligible to Vote in First Phase of Assembly Elections

More than 35,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits from across the country are set to vote at 24 polling stations in the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The polling will occur in 24 Assembly constituencies across seven districts, determining the fate of 219 candidates.

According to Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Dr. Arvind Karwani, 35,500 Kashmiri migrant voters are eligible to cast their votes at 24 special polling stations set up in Jammu, Udhampur, and Delhi for this phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)